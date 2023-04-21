Birthdays
Blacksburg salon celebrating 20 years

Manoca's salon
Manoca's salon(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG Va. (WDBJ) - A Blacksburg hair salon is turning 20 years old this weekend and wants you to help celebrate.

Manoca’s, a locally owned hair salon, wants to thank its customers for support over the last two decades.

The shop will have drawings for prizes Saturday.

Owner of the shop, Manoca Simpkins says she’s grateful for the New River Valley community.

“I love being in Blacksburg,” she said. “I think the students keep me young. I’ve raised my kids here, I feel like it’s a safe place. I feel like it’s a great community.”

Simpkins says anyone can stop by the shop Saturday to enter for prizes and pick up a treat.

