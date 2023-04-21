Keep boating safety in mind ahead of summer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The warm weather has folks itching to get out on the water, but before making a splash, the Department of Wildlife Resources wants to remind you about boating safety.

Trevor Ruble is a DWR Boating Education Coordinator. He visited Here @ Home to explain more about the boating safety education compliance requirement and how people can earn the certification.

There are free DWR Boating Virginia Courses offered across the state with one starting Monday, April 24 at the Glenvar Library.

Ruble will be leading that course and said it will cover everything from life jackets to preparing your vessel to creating a float plan so you can be prepared for the certification test.

While the certification is required to operate a boat, Ruble wanted to remind everyone on the water to stay safe.

He encourages people to always wear their life jackets and consider getting them for pets that will join you on boats.

