Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Keep boating safety in mind ahead of summer

DWR Boating Safety
DWR Boating Safety(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The warm weather has folks itching to get out on the water, but before making a splash, the Department of Wildlife Resources wants to remind you about boating safety.

Trevor Ruble is a DWR Boating Education Coordinator. He visited Here @ Home to explain more about the boating safety education compliance requirement and how people can earn the certification.

There are free DWR Boating Virginia Courses offered across the state with one starting Monday, April 24 at the Glenvar Library.

Ruble will be leading that course and said it will cover everything from life jackets to preparing your vessel to creating a float plan so you can be prepared for the certification test.

While the certification is required to operate a boat, Ruble wanted to remind everyone on the water to stay safe.

He encourages people to always wear their life jackets and consider getting them for pets that will join you on boats.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Man faces murder charge after body found in burned car
Gavel on sounding block
Two men indicted on child porn charges in Franklin County
Christopher Caldwell mugshot
Former police captain sentenced for soliciting sex with teen
Cookin' In The Mornin' With Unique Flavas
Roanoke bakery making post-pandemic comeback
Courtesy: Roanoke Police
Road rage incident in Roanoke left one man dead and another behind bars

Latest News

RVSPCA would love some soft comforting blankets for our feline friends
Roanoke Valley SPCA in need of seamstresses
Police activity closes part of Fancy Gap Highway; school bus routes affected
Man, vehicles shot in Roanoke overnight
Fire in Appomattox.
One injured in Appomattox house fire