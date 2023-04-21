Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Brush fire closes Blue Ridge Parkway

File photo of fire engine.
File photo of fire engine.(WGCL)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County Public Safety is fighting two brush fires as of Friday afternoon.

One fire is near 160 West in the National Forest and has jumped the Blue Ridge Parkway. Amherst Public Safety and other agencies are fighting the fire, with helicopters being used in the firefight.

A second Amherst fire is near Joshua Falls Road.

According to the National Weather Service, Amherst County is experiencing enhanced fire danger, and Virginia is under its annual 4:00 p,m, burn ban until the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Man faces murder charge after body found in burned car
Gavel on sounding block
Two men indicted on child porn charges in Franklin County
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards for the state's public schools.
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards
Police presence on Williamson Road.
One arrested during Williamson Road investigation
Christopher Caldwell mugshot
Former police captain sentenced for soliciting sex with teen

Latest News

Gun Violence in Roanoke
Data shows violence in Northwest is six times higher than in Southwest Roanoke
Salem Red Sox logo
7@four goes live with Salem Red Sox
Gun Violence Trends in Roanoke City
Gun Violence Trends in Roanoke City
7@four: Live in Salem- Segment 3
7@four: Live in Salem- Segment 3
7@four: Live In Salem- Segment 8
7@four: Live In Salem- Segment 8