Data shows violence in Northwest is six times higher than in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - City leaders and community members are frustrated with the recent violence in the Star City. WDBJ7 dug into what parts of Roanoke are seeing the most shootings and talked to leaders about the solutions moving forward.

After a week of violence in the city, residents in Southwest Roanoke are feeling shaken up.

“This is the first shooting since I’ve been here. And it kind of made me realize how lucky I am, and how I want to start working even more on gun control than I have,” said McCorkle.

For 37 years Dorry McCorkle has lived in Southwest Roanoke. Where she says it’s been very peaceful until recently.

“I was thinking you know this is the way it feels to live in a neighborhood where there’s crime and threats all the time and it’s terrible, " added McCorkle.

From 2020 to 2023 there were 109 aggravated assaults or homicides where someone was hit by gunfire in Northwest - compared to 17 incidents in Southwest. That is 6 times higher the amount of violence in Northwest than in Southwest Roanoke.

“I think they correlate with other things we’re seeing in the city – highest poverty rates, greatest food insecurity, highest heat map index, less street canopy, overall health indicators,” said Vice Mayor Joe Cobb.

During that same period of time, Southeast had 27 incidents and Northeast had 41 incidents.

Cobb says City Council is working to invest in Northwest and he thinks these numbers will change over time.

“I think all of us want to feel safe wherever we live and yet our realities in Roanoke are different in terms of where we live in terms of how often we experience gunfire or incidents of violence,” explained Cobb.

From the start of this year until April 16th there were 2 gun violence incidents in Southeast, 1 in Northeast, 2 in Southwest, and 14 in Northwest.

Cobb hopes the fear residents feel can help bring them together and fight the violence.

“I also think it reminds citizens that we are all a part of the city. And when one part of our city is really struggling, we need to do everything we can to bolster them and support them,” added Cobb. “So, that the safety we feel where we live will become the safety they feel where they live.”

Cobb says that a community that has compassion and love for each other can change a city. He encourages everyone to get involved with local groups that are working to reduce gun violence in Roanoke.

