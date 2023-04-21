Birthdays
Dentists recommend HPV vaccine to fight oral cancer

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month and around 11,580 annual deaths in the U.S. are attributed to oral and oropharyngeal cancers.

Friday on Here @ Home, we spoke to Sarah Glass, assistant professor at VCU School of Dentistry, on how the HPV vaccine can prevent the development of oral cancer.

According to The National Institutes of Health, the HPV vaccine reduces the chance of oropharyngeal HPV infection by 83%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says children ages 11–12 years should get two doses of the HPV vaccine, given 6 to 12 months apart, and can start to be administered at 9 years old.

The CDC also recommends people under 26 years old getting the HPV vaccine if they are not fully vaccinated already. Individuals over 26 should speak to a healthcare provider if interested in the vaccine.

Virginia Dental Association emphasizes the importance of oral cancer screenings as part of routine dental exams.

For more information, visit the American Dental Association’s Mouth Healthy campaign.

