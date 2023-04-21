Emaciated puppy found near dumpster nurtured back to health, ready for adoption

Birthdays
Lucky was found near a dumpster in February. He has been nurtured back to health thanks to the team at the Arizona Humane Society and is currently up for adoption.(Arizona Humane Society)
By Kit Silavong and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Arizona says a dog is ready to find its forever home after surviving trauma just a few months ago.

According to the Arizona Humane Society, Lucky, a Great Dane mix, was found near a dumpster in the Phoenix area in early February. He was all bones and could barely stand on his own.

Luckily, a good Samaritan found him and took the pup to a veterinary clinic, which alerted the animal welfare organization.

AHS veterinarians examined the poor puppy and found that he was suffering from dehydration, abrasions and sores throughout his body.

The team said Lucky’s body condition was one of the worst they have seen when he was brought in. But against the odds, the trauma hospital was able to nurture him back to health.

In about two months, Lucky has gained 40 pounds and the now 7-month-old puppy is available for adoption at the AHS South Mountain Campus.

More information on the Arizona Humane Society is available online along with the available animals up for adoption.

