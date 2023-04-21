Giles County deputies arrest two on gun and drug charges

PEMBROKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests after executing a search warrant in the 1,000 block of Cascade Drive in Pembroke on April 18.

Deputies, following their search in conjunction with Virginia State Police, found narcotics, guns, explosives and stolen property.

60-year-old Robert Leon King of Pembroke is held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond for charges relating to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

46-year-old Tanya Vaught Martin of Pearisburg was arrested on a Giles County capias for possession of narcotics. Martin is held at the New River Valley Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.

