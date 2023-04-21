Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Giles County deputies arrest two on gun and drug charges

60-year-old Robert Leon King and 46-year-old Tanya Vaught Martin were arrested on April 18 in...
60-year-old Robert Leon King and 46-year-old Tanya Vaught Martin were arrested on April 18 in Pembroke for multiple charges.(Giles County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests after executing a search warrant in the 1,000 block of Cascade Drive in Pembroke on April 18.

Deputies, following their search in conjunction with Virginia State Police, found narcotics, guns, explosives and stolen property.

60-year-old Robert Leon King of Pembroke is held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond for charges relating to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

46-year-old Tanya Vaught Martin of Pearisburg was arrested on a Giles County capias for possession of narcotics. Martin is held at the New River Valley Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Man faces murder charge after body found in burned car
Christopher Caldwell mugshot
Former police captain sentenced for soliciting sex with teen
Gavel on sounding block
Two men indicted on child porn charges in Franklin County
Courtesy: Roanoke Police
Road rage incident in Roanoke left one man dead and another behind bars
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
Virginia Tech approves tuition increase
Alleghany deputy shoots and kills dog that bit him
Drop off unused medications
Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday
Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than...
Narcan maker aims for $50 over-the-counter price