Man, vehicles shot in Roanoke overnight

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated for a gunshot wound after being hurt in Roanoke, and police are looking for whomever is responsible.

About 12:20 a.m. April 21, 2023, Roanoke Police were called about shots being fired in the 700 block of Tazewell Avenue SE. Officers found several vehicles damaged, along with evidence of a shooting, according to police.

Officers were then notified that a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at a hospital via personal vehicle. Police went to the hospital to speak with him as he was treated for what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

No one has been arrested and police are working to sort out the circumstances of what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

