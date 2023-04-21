MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: How we can all make a difference in the world, one step at a time

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a world full of major issues and challenges, author and blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says it’s important to remember that we can each do something to make it better.

“Whether they are animal rights, human rights, helping people experiencing homelessness or like me, fighting back against human trafficking. Those big issues can feel hard to tackle as they are complicated and often global but everyone can do something! We can each find a way to start making an impact and trust that the ripple effect will use our efforts for more than we can ever dream of,” say Scaggs.

For Scaggs, her passion is her work with the organization, New Hope Girls, which helps to prevent human trafficking.

“My work with New Hope Girls started as me volunteering my writing skills to help with website copy and email marketing. It grew from there. We can each use our gifts, talents, and passions to help support issues and groups we feel connected to,” says Scaggs.

Now Scaggs is working full-time for New Hope Girls, following her passion for supporting women’s issues and fighting for the vulnerable.

Finding your passion or favorite cause is one thing, but knowing how to help can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming.

Scaggs says to just start out small.

“You can follow organizations on social media, reaching out to volunteer, researching donation opportunities, or simply learning more are great next steps,” says Scaggs.

You can learn more about New Hope Girls, as well as learn more about its Vera Bradley collaboration by clicking here.

