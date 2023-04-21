One injured in Appomattox house fire

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was injured in a house fire in Appomattox County Friday morning, according to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews say they responded just after 7 a.m. to the 3000 block of Trent Hatchery Rd and found fire and smoke coming from the front of the home.

The fire extended to the 2nd and roof of the house. Crews extinguished the fire.

The person injured was treated and released by emergency services on the scene. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

No cause has been determined and no damage estimate has been given.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.