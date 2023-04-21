Birthdays
Police activity closes part of Fancy Gap Highway

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office have closed part of southbound US 52/Fancy Gap in Carroll County.

Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp says the road is temporarily closed because of a “criminal investigation,” saying there is no active threat to the community.

No other information has yet been released about the circumstances of the Friday afternoon closure, roughly 3.7 miles south of VA 148. VDOT is referring to it as a “special activity incident.”

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

