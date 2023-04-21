Radford University Carilion staff and students get Naloxone training

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Faculty, staff and students at the Radford University Carilion Department of Public Health and Healthcare Leadership were given Naloxone training Thursday.

REVIVE! provides training on how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose emergency using Naloxone.

RUC says If you know how to respond to an opioid overdose, you can save someone’s life.

“The goal of the REVIVE training program for the Department of Public Health and Public Leadership at Radford University is to be able to educate the public on not only what opioid overdoses look like and the statistics involved with opioid overdoses, but also to be able to distribute the Narcan to the public so they have it available in case they do happen to encounter someone who has overdosed,” said Assistant Professor Kim Baskette.

Each participant received a free REVIVE kit with Naloxone to add to first aid kits.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.