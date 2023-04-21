Birthdays
Roanoke County School Board approves funding agreement with Supervisors for CTE Center and elementary schools

The Roanoke County Public Schools logo at Thursday nights School Board meeting.
The Roanoke County Public Schools logo at Thursday nights School Board meeting.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Board of Supervisors Thursday night, focused on capital projects in the coming years.

That makes the $80 million for the new career and technical education center and $50 million for renovations of Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff elementary schools officially funded.

“This is a historic day for Roanoke County. This is going to create a level of opportunity, not only for our students, but the Roanoke Valley as a whole, and I want to thank the Board of Supervisors for coming to the table, negotiating with us, and ultimately coming to an agreement,” said Brent Hudson, chairman of the Roanoke County School Board. “This also allows us to remove outdated open concept classrooms at Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff and advances more school improvement projects by several years,” Hudson said.

“I want to thank the school board for approving this MOU. This is the next step to get these important projects moving forward. We are so grateful to now have the funding to start these projects,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools.

“We now have a lot of work to do, and we look forward to breaking ground,” Dr. Nicely added.

According to RCPS, this means construction can begin on all three as early as late 2024.

The MOU was approved by the Board of Supervisors at its April 11 meeting. You can find pictures of the four pages below:

