Roanoke Valley SPCA in need of seamstresses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA is a Fear-Free Certified animal shelter for homeless cats and dogs in our community.

Erin Dams, Program Coordinator at the Roanoke Valley SPCA, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the goal of Fear-Free handling and why it’s so important to pay attention to our animals’ emotional wellbeing just as much as their physical wellbeing.

There are a lot of things we can do to help lower fear, anxiety, and stress for our pets.

One suggestion they recently received is to provide appropriately-sized soft blankets for cats during vet exams so they can easily handle the cats with minimal awkwardness while providing something comforting.

They’re currently looking for people to donate blankets or other materials to help them stock their clinic, so they can also spray them with calming pheromones before the cat’s appointment.

If you or someone you know is crafty - they could use your help in creating blankets that are just right for the kitties. Whether you’re a beginner or a well-seasoned seamstress, this fun and easy project will make your day.

And – for any students in need of volunteer hours – you also get volunteer hours credited for these “at home” projects!

For sewing directions, email - edams@rvspca.org.

