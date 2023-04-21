Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Board of Education has approved new history standards for the state’s public schools.

The decision follows months of controversy, and multiple versions of the document.

After voting Thursday afternoon, board members said it’s still not perfect, but represents a “decent conclusion” to a challenging process.

Revision of the history standards started during the administration of Gov. Ralph Northam, and changed direction after the election of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

In recent months, critics have assailed the process, describing it as a whitewash of Virginia history. And the criticism continued as members of the Board of Education prepared to take a final vote.

“On a personal level, I would like to express how deeply disappointed I am in the final results of this process,” said James Fedderman, President of the Virginia Education Association. “As a black man, as an educator, as a parent, these standards fail at every level.”

But the speakers who addressed the board Thursday morning also included supporters of the Youngkin administration and the standards developed since he took office.

“Governor Youngkin directed the state board to create best-in-nation history and social science standards, which teach all history, the good and the bad,” said one speaker.

“The proposed SOLs enable a tremendous step toward a better educated populace,” said another.

After a marathon work session on Wednesday, board members continued to consider changes.

Anne Holton objected to language she said would discourage the teaching of African American history.

“Teachers have to walk gingerly around anything that connects what happens today with the past,” Holton said. “Well, what happens today is connected to the past.”

“We’re not setting up a standard here that can be weaponized against a teacher that way,” said board member Andy Rotherham. “We’re setting up an expectation for a high level of competent teaching around difficult questions.”

In the end, board members appointed by Gov. Youngkin and his Democratic predecessors said they were satisfied the latest version represents a step forward.

“I do think it’s a victory for content, said Rotherham.

“I think we’ve gotten to a decent conclusion,” said Holton.

“The document we have is imperfect, because I think we live in an imperfect world, but this process has unfolded,” added Alan Seibert.

“I am looking forward as opposed to back, and I’m comfortable that the standards will meet the needs of Virginia’s children,” said Board President Dan Gecker.

Board members were happy to put the vote behind them, but the work isn’t over.

The Department of Education must still develop the curriculum framework.

And as teachers prepare to implement the new standards, one board member said “the hard work starts now.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.