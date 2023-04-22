Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

5th annual Freedom Fest returns to Buchanan this weekend

Freedom Fest in 2021. The event returns to New Freedom Farm this weekend.
Freedom Fest in 2021. The event returns to New Freedom Farm this weekend.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The fields at New Freedom Farm will be filled with fun on Saturday and Sunday as the 5th annual Freedom Fest returns for the first time since 2021. The two day event is jam packed with festivities including: a T-6 Texan flyover during the opening ceremony, Color Guard, a performance from national champion mustang trainer Mary Miller Jordan, Virginia Highlands Pipes and Drums, food and vendors, live music and more.

“This is the largest fundraiser for the farm throughout the year. This is how we get the funding for most of our needs for taking care of the horses, supplying all the food and all the fixing that we need to do and all the vet bills,” said Nick Moldovan, a Navy veteran and a volunteer at New Freedom Farm since 2017.

“My retirement career actually happens to be in the art making business, and that started out as therapy for me, and actually, a lot of the other vendors that are here focus on that as well. So a lot of vendors spaces were given to veterans, first responders, so you’re going to see some of the other art therapy in motion that New Freedom Farms supports,” said Tamara Dennis, the vendor coordinator for Freedom Fest and a volunteer at New Freedom Farm.

The event helps New Freedom Farm continues its every day mission of “healing heroes through horses.” It’s special for all at New Freedom Farm to be able to invite the community to enjoy a place that’s special to many veterans and first responders.

“It means a lot to us as veterans to have people come out and enjoy this place. Because for a lot of us, this is a huge sanctuary. It’s done a lot for us and veterans come together when they’re out here and we just have a special bond,” said Moldovan.

Freedom Fest is located at 6118 Lithia Road in Buchanan and will be on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine. Daily admission is $8 for adults and anyone under 17-years-old is free. You can learn more at New Freedom Farm’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Man faces murder charge after body found in burned car
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards for the state's public schools.
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards
Police presence on Williamson Road.
One arrested during Williamson Road investigation
Gavel on sounding block
Two men indicted on child porn charges in Franklin County
Showers and storms are expected to arrive Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon.
Weather Alert Day Saturday; Rain & storms arrive

Latest News

A sign outside of chocolatepaper welcoming the runners of the Blue Ridge Marathon.
Downtown Roanoke businesses ready for extra foot traffic marathon weekend brings
FILE - The challenge to mifepristone is the first abortion controversy to reach the Supreme...
Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now
Charles Edwards' daughter has written a book about the lessons that still guide members of his...
Book honors Franklin Co. man, highlights protest and perseverance
VT BOV Tuition
VT BOV Tuition