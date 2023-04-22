5th annual Freedom Fest returns to Buchanan this weekend

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The fields at New Freedom Farm will be filled with fun on Saturday and Sunday as the 5th annual Freedom Fest returns for the first time since 2021. The two day event is jam packed with festivities including: a T-6 Texan flyover during the opening ceremony, Color Guard, a performance from national champion mustang trainer Mary Miller Jordan, Virginia Highlands Pipes and Drums, food and vendors, live music and more.

“This is the largest fundraiser for the farm throughout the year. This is how we get the funding for most of our needs for taking care of the horses, supplying all the food and all the fixing that we need to do and all the vet bills,” said Nick Moldovan, a Navy veteran and a volunteer at New Freedom Farm since 2017.

“My retirement career actually happens to be in the art making business, and that started out as therapy for me, and actually, a lot of the other vendors that are here focus on that as well. So a lot of vendors spaces were given to veterans, first responders, so you’re going to see some of the other art therapy in motion that New Freedom Farms supports,” said Tamara Dennis, the vendor coordinator for Freedom Fest and a volunteer at New Freedom Farm.

The event helps New Freedom Farm continues its every day mission of “healing heroes through horses.” It’s special for all at New Freedom Farm to be able to invite the community to enjoy a place that’s special to many veterans and first responders.

“It means a lot to us as veterans to have people come out and enjoy this place. Because for a lot of us, this is a huge sanctuary. It’s done a lot for us and veterans come together when they’re out here and we just have a special bond,” said Moldovan.

Freedom Fest is located at 6118 Lithia Road in Buchanan and will be on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine. Daily admission is $8 for adults and anyone under 17-years-old is free. You can learn more at New Freedom Farm’s website here.

