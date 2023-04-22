Birthdays
Blue Ridge Marathon canceled due to weather concerns

Blue Ridge Marathon Flag at Elmwood Park
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Marathon has ended early.

Due to severe weather in the area, emergency services were forced to officially CANCEL the remaining races Saturday.

All runners, volunteers, staff, and crowd must immediately evacuate the course and Elmwood Park, according to event officials.

Marathon officials say this is due to lightning in the area and the course is now shut down.

They encourage runners and volunteers to take shelter at the nearest safe location or aid station.

Shuttle buses will be around to pick up runners and volunteers. Officials say if runners choose to continue, do so at your own risk. There will be no volunteers, police, or medical staff to assist runners.

“We very much regret having to make this announcement, but severe weather and athlete safety has forced us to make this decision,” wrote race officials.

The bag drop will remain open.

The race will not be restarted.

WDBJ7 will update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.

