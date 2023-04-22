Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Blue Ridge Marathon ends early due to weather concerns

Blue Ridge Marathon Flag at Elmwood Park
Blue Ridge Marathon Flag at Elmwood Park(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Marathon has ended early.

Marathon officials say this is due to lightning in the area and the course is now shut down.

Take shelter at the nearest safe location or aid station.

Shuttle buses will be around to pick you up. If you choose to continue, you do so at your own risk. There will be no volunteers, police, or medical staff to assist you.

Bag drop will remain open.

The race will not be restarted.

Check back for updates, WDBJ7 will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards for the state's public schools.
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
15 from Virginia & NC arrested in wide-ranging drug investigation
Police presence on Williamson Road.
One arrested during Williamson Road investigation
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Man faces murder charge after body found in burned car
Man, vehicles shot in Roanoke

Latest News

Kayden and Kendall Smith
POLICE: Two children missing from Bristol, considered endangered
'Do the Betsy' Photo
'Running Granny' Takes Off at the Blue Ridge Marathon
Saturday Morning Update
Freedom Fest Preview
Freedom Fest Preview