Blue Ridge Marathon ends early due to weather concerns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Marathon has ended early.

Marathon officials say this is due to lightning in the area and the course is now shut down.

Take shelter at the nearest safe location or aid station.

Shuttle buses will be around to pick you up. If you choose to continue, you do so at your own risk. There will be no volunteers, police, or medical staff to assist you.

Bag drop will remain open.

The race will not be restarted.

Check back for updates, WDBJ7 will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.