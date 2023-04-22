Downtown Roanoke businesses ready for extra foot traffic marathon weekend brings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon brings in thousands from the state, country and world each year. Before and after the marathon, visitors get to enjoy what the Star City has to offer.

“Had an opportunity to also check out the landscape, do some hiking before doing the Blue Ridge marathon. It’s an awesome opportunity to take advantage of Roanoke,” said Jacob Aulner, who is running the half marathon for the second time and came down from Washington, D.C.

Downtown Businesses are always excited for events like these.

“This is the weekend to be in downtown Roanoke,” said Melissa Mays, co-owner chocolatepaper.

The businesses have been preparing all week.

“We’ve been scheduling all of us the past few days. I know all three of us were working today and all three of us will be working tomorrow as well,” said Sydney Harris, sales sssociate for Ladles and Linens Kitchen Shoppe.

The extra weekend foot traffic is a big boost for this time of year.

“A lot of times after the holidays, we have kind of a null with customer, ao it is a lot slower downtown. But having these big events really helps us pick up some traffic, and it helps us reach higher sales goals,” said Harris.

For businesses, it’s all about the community response as well.

“We love everything about this weekend but we love to know that our entire community comes together for it,” said Mays.

