Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Downtown Roanoke businesses ready for extra foot traffic marathon weekend brings

A sign outside of chocolatepaper welcoming the runners of the Blue Ridge Marathon.
A sign outside of chocolatepaper welcoming the runners of the Blue Ridge Marathon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon brings in thousands from the state, country and world each year. Before and after the marathon, visitors get to enjoy what the Star City has to offer.

“Had an opportunity to also check out the landscape, do some hiking before doing the Blue Ridge marathon. It’s an awesome opportunity to take advantage of Roanoke,” said Jacob Aulner, who is running the half marathon for the second time and came down from Washington, D.C.

Downtown Businesses are always excited for events like these.

“This is the weekend to be in downtown Roanoke,” said Melissa Mays, co-owner chocolatepaper.

The businesses have been preparing all week.

“We’ve been scheduling all of us the past few days. I know all three of us were working today and all three of us will be working tomorrow as well,” said Sydney Harris, sales sssociate for Ladles and Linens Kitchen Shoppe.

The extra weekend foot traffic is a big boost for this time of year.

“A lot of times after the holidays, we have kind of a null with customer, ao it is a lot slower downtown. But having these big events really helps us pick up some traffic, and it helps us reach higher sales goals,” said Harris.

For businesses, it’s all about the community response as well.

“We love everything about this weekend but we love to know that our entire community comes together for it,” said Mays.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Man faces murder charge after body found in burned car
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards for the state's public schools.
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards
Police presence on Williamson Road.
One arrested during Williamson Road investigation
Gavel on sounding block
Two men indicted on child porn charges in Franklin County
Showers and storms are expected to arrive Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon.
Weather Alert Day Saturday; Rain & storms arrive

Latest News

FILE - The challenge to mifepristone is the first abortion controversy to reach the Supreme...
Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now
Charles Edwards' daughter has written a book about the lessons that still guide members of his...
Book honors Franklin Co. man, highlights protest and perseverance
VT BOV Tuition
VT BOV Tuition
Local Author Talk
Local Author Talk