Man charged with second degree murder after a body was found in his car

Kyle Travis Snow
Kyle Travis Snow(Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from North Carolina is facing multiple charges after a deceased man was found in his car on Route 52 in Carroll County.

Just after 1 p.m. on Friday, Virginia State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man brandishing a firearm on Highway Route 52 just north of Little Bear Trail in the Cana section of Carroll County.

Police were confronted with an armed 37-year-old Kyle Travis Snow of Lowgap, North Carolina. Officials stated in a press release Snow initially refused to comply with officers so officers immediately started establishing a perimeter and re-routing traffic to ensure public safety. After a brief stand-off, Snow was arrested.

A deceased man was found inside of Snow’s car. According to investigators, the victim was identified as 44-year-old Kevin Dwayne Barker of Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Snow is currently charged with second degree murder, shooting from a vehicle, brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule II controlled substance, two counts of attempted carjacking, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and assault and battery.

This is an isolated incident and that there is no further risk to public safety, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police were assisted by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Carroll County Emergency Medical Services, Twin County 911, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Department of Transportation.

