POLICE: Two children missing in Bristol, considered endangered

BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police (VSP) has issued a missing and endangered person alert on behalf of the Bristol City Police Department for two children.

Officials say Kayden and Kendall Smith are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen on Willow Circle in Bristol, Virginia.

Kayden is described as a white male with brown hair, and green eyes. He is 10 years old and 4′6″ tall, weighing 70 lbs.

Kendall is described as a white female, with brown hair, and green eyes. She is 8 years old, 4 feet tall, and weighs 60 lbs.

The clothing description for both is unknown.

The children are believed to be with Barbara L. Smith, and her boyfriend Charles W. Lewis

Barbara is described as a white woman with brown hair, and blue eyes. She is 31 years old, 5′6″ tall, and weighing 150 lbs.

Lewis is described as a white male, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 35 years old, 5′10″ tall, and weighing 185 lbs. The clothing description for both is also unknown.

They were last seen driving a White 2005 Ford Focus with Virginia tags: TUG-5104

For further information contact the Bristol City Police Department at 276-645-7400 or visit //Twitter.com/VSPalerts.

