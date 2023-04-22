Rail Yard Dawgs fall in game 2 to Peoria

PEORIA, IL. – (WDBJ) The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs lost Friday night to the Peoria Rivermen 5-3 at Carver Arena.

The loss ties both teams at one win apiece in round two of the playoffs, with game three scheduled Sunday in Peoria to determine which team goes to the Southern Professional Hockey League President’s Cup finals.

Roanoke will stay on the road for game three April 23 against the Peoria Rivermen. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. EST at Carver Arena. The Dawgs will host a Bud Light Watch Party at Club 611 inside Berglund Center for the away game (attendance is free to public, food/beverages available for purchase).

Single-game playoff tickets are on sale now online or at the Berglund Center box office. Roanoke’s 2023 President’s Cup Playoffs run is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke.

