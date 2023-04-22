Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Rail Yard Dawgs fall in game 2 to Peoria

Rail Yard Dawgs loss to Peoria
Rail Yard Dawgs loss to Peoria(Rail Yard Dawgs)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, IL. – (WDBJ) The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs lost Friday night to the Peoria Rivermen 5-3 at Carver Arena.

The loss ties both teams at one win apiece in round two of the playoffs, with game three scheduled Sunday in Peoria to determine which team goes to the Southern Professional Hockey League President’s Cup finals.

Roanoke will stay on the road for game three April 23 against the Peoria Rivermen. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. EST at Carver Arena. The Dawgs will host a Bud Light Watch Party at Club 611 inside Berglund Center for the away game (attendance is free to public, food/beverages available for purchase).

Single-game playoff tickets are on sale now online or at the Berglund Center box office. Roanoke’s 2023 President’s Cup Playoffs run is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards for the state's public schools.
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
15 from Virginia & NC arrested in wide-ranging drug investigation
Police presence on Williamson Road.
One arrested during Williamson Road investigation
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Man faces murder charge after body found in burned car
Man, vehicles shot in Roanoke

Latest News

The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
Salem Red Sox logo
7@four goes live with Salem Red Sox
Roanoke College Logo as of 2023
Football, cheerleading, marching band approved for Roanoke College
Blue Ridge Marathon Flag at Elmwood Park
What you need to know ahead of Blue Ridge Marathon