Road closure in Salem after fire inside a business building

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Fire EMS and Roanoke City Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire Saturday around 4:45 p.m. at 2011 Apperson Drive.

Crews on scene confirmed to WDBJ of a fire broke out inside one of the offices of the Virginia Industrial Cleaners & Equipment building. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the top of the building.

Drivers can expect delays on Apperson Drive and traffic is being rerouted thorough Keagy Road.

No injuries have been reported and there is no current damage estimate, according to fire officials. Salem Fire EMS is currently on scene and the fire is reported as contained.

This is a developing story and WDBJ will post an update as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.