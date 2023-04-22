Birthdays
Running Granny finishes one of the toughest road races despite the rain

Friends cheered Betsy Davis during the race.
Friends cheered Betsy Davis during the race.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Running Granny chose to finish the race despite the pouring rain.

Earlier this week we introduced you to Betsy Davis – the oldest participant in any of the races.

You can see a glimpse of the Betsy Victory dance as she crossed the finish line vertically.

The 82-year-old Betsy was determined to finish the Anthem Star 10k and refused to go back in a shuttle.

Here’s the message she has for someone who may want to start running.

“Exercise is important. I do exercise Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. I lift weights. And I play racketball and I suck at that but I still do it. And just get out there and do things. Don’t sit on a porch on a rocking chair,” said Davis.

Congratulations Betsy, we are so proud of you!

