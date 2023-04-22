Birthdays
Two people killed, one person in hospital following two crashes on I-81

Officials confirmed two people died in one of the crashes.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SYMTH Co./WASHINGTON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating two crashes in Smyth County and Washington County.

The first crash happened at 6:46 a.m. Saturday along I-81 at mile marker 39 in Smyth County.

The VSP investigation indicates the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling south on I-81 ran off the left side of the interstate, went through the median, hit a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes and then a concrete barrier. VSP says two people died and one person was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team and Crash Reconstruction Team are both on the scene near mile marker 39 to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.

At 7:43 a.m. VSP responded to a second crash on I-81 in Washington County.

Police say a tractor-trailer being driven north on I-81 overturned in the travel lanes onto its side at the mile marker 8. The driver was not injured.

Efforts are underway to upright and remove the damaged vehicle.

VSP encourages drivers traveling on I-81 through these areas to monitor VDOT’s 511 for detour information and traffic updates.

