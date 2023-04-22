Weather Alert Day Saturday; A front brings rain & storms

Weather Alert Day Saturday for rain & storms

Downpours and a few stronger storms possible by midday

Cooler through the weekend

WEATHER ALERT DAY - SATURDAY

Rain and storms will impact outdoor activities on Saturday. (WDBJ Weather)

A strong cold front will enter from the west Saturday morning and push out of the region by late afternoon. Outdoor events early in the day may be cancelled or modified.

TIMING: The most active time of rain and storms will be between 5am to 3pm, moving from west to east.

COVERAGE: A line of rain (heavy at times) will impact all areas with a few storms possible during the afternoon. It won’t be raining all the time, but we’ll all get wet. Rainfall totals will generally be around .50″ to 1″ for most areas. Watch out for ponding water on the roads and/or poor visibility while traveling.

Showers and storms move through today. (WDBJ Weather)

SEVERE RISK: At this time, only a few storms may become strong and possibly severe-warned. Should we see any stronger storms, it would be late-morning into mid-afternoon with strong winds as the main threat.

A few strong storms are possible today. (WDBJ Weather)

We’ll keep showers in the forecast through early Saturday evening. Highs will only be in the 60s with breezy conditions.

Cooler today as a front moves through. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

High pressure will enter behind the front Sunday leading to a dry, cooler and blustery day. The strongest winds will gust over 25-30 MPH. Highs will stay parked in the 50s and low 60s for Sunday afternoon.

Even colder air filters in by Monday morning. Light frost is possible for our deep sheltered valleys and higher elevation zones both Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Chilly mornings are expected for Monday and Tuesday as lows dip into the 30s. Patchy frost is possible for some hometowns. (WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Spring is for the birds with Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner. (WDBJ Weather)

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! In this episode Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner interviewed Dr. Wilson, who is an ornithologist at Hollins University. We talked about everything birds, bird migration, when to set out your hummingbird feeder and we even discussed Avian flu. Check it out!

