Bedford house fire leaves one person dead

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Forest Fire Department, Brookeville Timberlake Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department, and Bedford County Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a person trapped in a house fire Sunday morning around 6:15 a.m. on Ramblewood Road.

The person was located and removed from the residence shortly after responders arrived. However, the victim had no pulse and was not breathing, according to medics.

The fire was reported as under control around 6:50 a.m. and the person was pronounced dead at 7:10 a.m. despite resuscitation efforts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office and Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

