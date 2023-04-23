Community reacts to fatal shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are now investigating a homicide after one man died due to his injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting also left two others hurt – a woman and a man.

“And I look out front and everybody is just running this way,” said Benny Marconi’s Manager Cory Williams.

Williams was working when the shooting happened. He says he immediately went outside to try and get people to come inside.

“I tried to get everybody back in and I saw a bunch of cops there and ambulances came a while later taking people on stretchers,” explained Williams. “It was, it was rough.”

Law enforcement says they found a man lying outside and a woman inside a business with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital where the man later died. Police say a third victim arrived wounded at the hospital. They say their investigation indicates the man was injured at the same shooting.

“I was just going home. I saw three cops going down the road and I didn’t know what was going on,” said Roanoke Resident Lilian Peake. “My friend said it was probably a shooting.”

Residents say it’s scary to think about how often shootings are happening in Roanoke.

“I don’t like to come down here on certain times to get pizza or to get candy or to get ice cream. Cause I’m scared that if I step out it’s either going to be a fight or a random drive-by” explained Roanoke Resident Latoya Ewell. “I’m like this is not even a big city and we’re dealing with big city issues that’s a problem.”

Both Williams and residents hope the city can turn things around soon.

“I think with the weather getting warmer this is going to happen more often,” added Williams. “And trying to keep that safety feeling.”

“I just pray that we can all come together collectively. Black, white – It doesn’t matter, and pray that it stops sooner than later,” said Ewell.

