Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Cooler and breezy today

Cooler conditions continue this week
Sunny, cool, and breezy today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Chilly start to the day
  • Cool and breezy today
  • High temperatures remain below normal for the week ahead

SUNDAY

High pressure will enter behind the front Sunday leading to a dry, cooler and somewhat breezy day. Wind gusts up to around 25 mph are possible. Highs will generally warm into the upper 50s and 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunny and cooler today.
Sunny and cooler today.(WDBJ Weather)
Breezy winds are expected today.
Breezy winds are expected today.(WDBJ Weather)

Even colder air filters in by Monday morning. Light frost is possible for our deep sheltered valleys and higher elevation zones both Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Forecast Lows | Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday mornings
Forecast Lows | Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday mornings(WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEK AHEAD

High pressure remains to the North keeping us cool through much of the week. High will continue to be in the 50s and 60s and a more active pattern returns for the middle and the end of the week.

We look to stay cool through the week.
We look to stay cool through the week.(WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Spring is for the birds with Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner.
Spring is for the birds with Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner.(WDBJ Weather)

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! In this episode Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner interviewed Dr. Wilson, who is an ornithologist at Hollins University. We talked about everything birds, bird migration, when to set out your hummingbird feeder and we even discussed Avian flu. Check it out!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
15 from Virginia & NC arrested in wide-ranging drug investigation
Officials confirmed two people died in one of the crashes.
Two people killed, one person in hospital following two crashes on I-81
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards for the state's public schools.
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards
Kyle Travis Snow
Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in car
Blue Ridge Marathon Flag at Elmwood Park
Blue Ridge Marathon canceled due to weather concerns

Latest News

Sunday's Forecast
Cool, breezy weather ahead Sunday
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Full Forecast: Saturday Evening Update
Skies turn partly sunny by early evening with cool conditions.
April 22 - Afternoon Weather Update
Saturday Morning Update