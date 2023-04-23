Cooler and breezy today

Chilly start to the day

Cool and breezy today

High temperatures remain below normal for the week ahead

SUNDAY

High pressure will enter behind the front Sunday leading to a dry, cooler and somewhat breezy day. Wind gusts up to around 25 mph are possible. Highs will generally warm into the upper 50s and 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Even colder air filters in by Monday morning. Light frost is possible for our deep sheltered valleys and higher elevation zones both Monday and Tuesday mornings.

THE WEEK AHEAD

High pressure remains to the North keeping us cool through much of the week. High will continue to be in the 50s and 60s and a more active pattern returns for the middle and the end of the week.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! In this episode Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner interviewed Dr. Wilson, who is an ornithologist at Hollins University. We talked about everything birds, bird migration, when to set out your hummingbird feeder and we even discussed Avian flu. Check it out!

