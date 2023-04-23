Lynchburg Peacemakers Inc. strive to prevent gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One local group is trying to prevent gun violence from happening in surrounding communities.

The Lynchburg Peacemakers Inc. are talking to residents of areas where previous crimes have occurred and providing information about gun violence. The group canvassed for an hour on Sunday and passed out resources. Their goal is to make communities aware that they are here to help.

The public is invited to canvass with them. For more information click here.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.