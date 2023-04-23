Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Man found dead, another wounded after shooting incident in Campbell Co.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a man that was dead and another man that had a...
When deputies arrived on the scene they found a man that was dead and another man that had a gunshot wound.(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead and another injured.

Deputies responded to the 600 block Pacoman Rd in reference to a shooting.

When units arrived on the scene they found one man dead and another man that had a gunshot wound.

The Campbell County Criminal Investigations Division arrived on scene to investigate.

The male with the gunshot wound was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues.

Officials report that this is an isolated incident and domestic in nature, there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
15 from Virginia & NC arrested in wide-ranging drug investigation
Officials confirmed two people died in one of the crashes.
Two people killed, one person in hospital following two crashes on I-81
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards for the state's public schools.
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards
Kyle Travis Snow
Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in car
Blue Ridge Marathon Flag at Elmwood Park
Blue Ridge Marathon canceled due to weather concerns

Latest News

Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Pet Stories: Meet Tyson
Pet Stories: Meet Tyson
Pet Stories: Meet Tyson
Pet Stories: Tyson
Sunday Morning Update