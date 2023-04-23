Man found dead, another wounded after shooting incident in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead and another injured.

Deputies responded to the 600 block Pacoman Rd in reference to a shooting.

When units arrived on the scene they found one man dead and another man that had a gunshot wound.

The Campbell County Criminal Investigations Division arrived on scene to investigate.

The male with the gunshot wound was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues.

Officials report that this is an isolated incident and domestic in nature, there is no threat to the public.

