Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Part of Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed because of fire

Brush fire in Amherst County led to closure of part of Parkway
Brush fire in Amherst County led to closure of part of Parkway(Forest Fire Department)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed from Milepost 29 to Milepost 45 until further notice because of a brush fire, according to the US Forest Service.

The closure was put into place Friday, April 21. 

Jordan Road, FS Road 76 leading to Oronoco Campground, is closed at Pedlar River and is expected to reopen April 25, according to the forest service.

At least one structure was destroyed, according to Boonsboro Fire & Rescue Company and the Forest Fire Department.

Several agencies are fighting the fire, including the U.S. Forest Service, Blue Ridge Parkway, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia Department of Forestry, Amherst County Public Safety, the Pedlar Volunteer Fire Department and the Amherst Fire Department.

The cause of the wildfire has not been determined.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
15 from Virginia & NC arrested in wide-ranging drug investigation
Officials confirmed two people died in one of the crashes.
Two people killed, one person in hospital following two crashes on I-81
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards for the state's public schools.
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards
Kyle Travis Snow
Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in car
Blue Ridge Marathon Flag at Elmwood Park
Blue Ridge Marathon canceled due to weather concerns

Latest News

Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Two people in hospital after overnight shooting along Campbell Ave SE
Two people in hospital after overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke
Weekend News Bulletin for Saturday, April 22
Weekend News Bulletin for Saturday, April 22
Dispatchers say the business is located along 5th street.
No one hurt in Salem mobile home fire