Pet Stories: Meet Tyson

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is Tyson! He is a five-year-old mixed-breed dog looking for his forever home.

He is extremely friendly and is a very playful dog, but can be a bit of a handful because of his size.

Tyson is friendly and jumps a lot, but with some patience, he would make a great companion. He does need a lot of stimulation and play. As you can see he loves toys and can be pretty goofy.

He does well with other dogs but would need another dog that can match his energy. He loves meeting people, but smaller children could get overwhelmed by his size.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting its annual Summer camp for kids. If you have a child interested in the animal sciences this is a great summer camp for them. They will have hands-on activities and daily field trips to introduce them to many aspects of animal sciences. If you would like to become a volunteer or a foster you can apply on their website.

If you would like to meet Tyson, or any other animal available for adoption, please call or go online to schedule an appointment.

At this time, adoption times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7:00 p.m. If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247, or visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.