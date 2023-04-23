Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Pet Stories: Meet Tyson

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is Tyson! He is a five-year-old mixed-breed dog looking for his forever home.

He is extremely friendly and is a very playful dog, but can be a bit of a handful because of his size.

Tyson is friendly and jumps a lot, but with some patience, he would make a great companion. He does need a lot of stimulation and play. As you can see he loves toys and can be pretty goofy.

He does well with other dogs but would need another dog that can match his energy. He loves meeting people, but smaller children could get overwhelmed by his size.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting its annual Summer camp for kids. If you have a child interested in the animal sciences this is a great summer camp for them. They will have hands-on activities and daily field trips to introduce them to many aspects of animal sciences. If you would like to become a volunteer or a foster you can apply on their website.

If you would like to meet Tyson, or any other animal available for adoption, please call or go online to schedule an appointment.

At this time, adoption times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7:00 p.m. If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247, or visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
15 from Virginia & NC arrested in wide-ranging drug investigation
Officials confirmed two people died in one of the crashes.
Two people killed, one person in hospital following two crashes on I-81
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards for the state's public schools.
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards
Kyle Travis Snow
Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in car
Blue Ridge Marathon Flag at Elmwood Park
Blue Ridge Marathon canceled due to weather concerns

Latest News

Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: Is Your Pet at an Increased Virus Risk as the Weather Warms Up?
Risk Of Parvo Virus In Pets
Risk Of Parvo Virus In Pets
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: Have you considered your pets dental health?
Pets And Their Dental Care
Pets And Their Dental Care