Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Salem fire crews respond to a mobile home fire

Dispatchers say the business is located along 5th street.
Dispatchers say the business is located along 5th street.(MGN)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are safe after a mobile home fire on McDivitt Road in Salem on Saturday morning.

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a residential structure fire just before 6 a.m. on Saturday. Crews found fire along the exterior wall of the mobile home. It took firefighters 25 minutes to contain and extinguish the blaze.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire but both residents got out safely. No injuries are reported.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and estimates $10,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
15 from Virginia & NC arrested in wide-ranging drug investigation
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards for the state's public schools.
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards
Police presence on Williamson Road.
One arrested during Williamson Road investigation
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Man faces murder charge after body found in burned car
Lanes reopen after Police activity closes part of Fancy Gap Highway

Latest News

Rainy Marathon
Rainy Marathon
Kyle Travis Snow
Man charged with second degree murder after a body was found in his car
Virginia Industrial Cleaners & Equipment Co. Fire
Salem business catches fire, causing extensive damage to the building
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update