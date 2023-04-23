Salem fire crews respond to a mobile home fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are safe after a mobile home fire on McDivitt Road in Salem on Saturday morning.

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a residential structure fire just before 6 a.m. on Saturday. Crews found fire along the exterior wall of the mobile home. It took firefighters 25 minutes to contain and extinguish the blaze.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire but both residents got out safely. No injuries are reported.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and estimates $10,000 in damages.

