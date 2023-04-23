Birthdays
Two people in hospital after overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke

Part of Campbell Ave remained closed as police investigated.
Part of Campbell Ave remained closed as police investigated.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Roanoke early Sunday morning.

According to police, two people were taken to the hospital.

No word yet on their condition, as police say this is an ongoing investigation.

WDBJ7 will update this story as it develops, check back for updates.

Police continue to investigate the shooting incident near Campbell Ave SE.
Police continue to investigate the shooting incident near Campbell Ave SE.

