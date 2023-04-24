Birthdays
Ace Frehley of KISS set to perform in Roanoke

(WOWT)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley is scheduled to perform at Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges in Roanoke.

Frehley is the original lead guitarist for KISS, playing on the early hits and stadium staples, and when all four members released solo albums in 1978, he had the only top 40 hit of the four with “New York Groove.”

Park President Waynette Anderson said, “Ace is a legendary rocker; we couldn’t be more excited to bring him to the park and to the Roanoke Valley!”

Frehley hits the stage Saturday, August 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at DrPepperPark.com.

