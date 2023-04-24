App offers home repair video chats for homeowners

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Being a homeowner can come with a lot of challenges, especially when appliances don’t work as they should.

A new app, FrontDoor, is offering homeowners a new solution - video chats with repair professionals.

“We will walk you through the process. So the expert might say to you use the flashlight on your phone and let me see the serial number on your icemaker or whatever it is. And the majority of the time, we are able to solve that problem on that video chat,” Kathy Collins, the Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer said.

The repair experts can help with HVAC, electrical, plumbing, appliances, and other things that need attention in the home.

“One of the things that we also heard when we were talking to consumers was the thought of bringing in someone into their home can be a little bit scary and even having a conversation with somebody Virtually, it might might be a little intimidating. So we made sure that we took that part of the equation out of it for consumers,” Collins said.

The app is free to download, and FrontDoor is offering everyone one free video chat. There are subscription tiers for those who are interested.

Experts are available for video chats from 7AM EST to 10PM EST.

