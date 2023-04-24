Blooming into a better you: Streamlining skin care

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each Monday in April, Here @ Home is focusing on an area of self-care.

This week, the owner of Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa talked about streamlining your skin care routine and answered questions about different cosmetic procedures.

MaryBeth Nelson is a registered nurse and a master esthetician. She said her goal is to give people confidence and offer tips so people can maintain their healthy skin.

Listen to the conversation for more insight on the skin care essentials and what you should ask if you plan to try a cosmetic procedure.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.