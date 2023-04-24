Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Car lifted out of creek in Concord

Credit: Concord Volunteer Fire Dept
Credit: Concord Volunteer Fire Dept(Credit: Concord Volunteer Fire Dept)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a car in a creek Friday morning at 7:40 a.m. The car was found in the area of Moore’s Country Store on Route 460.

According to firefighters, the car was located in a creek 50 feet below an embankment under a bridge. It is reported that the accident happened over an hour prior and the driver was able to exit the vehicle and seek medical attention.

After locating the vehicle, firefighters contained the car fluids from creek using boons. The car was then removed from the creek by a wrecker company.

Both westbound lanes of Route 460 were reopened after the scene was cleared. There are no other reported injuries, according to responders.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
15 from Virginia & NC arrested in wide-ranging drug investigation
Two people in hospital after overnight shooting along Campbell Ave SE
One person dead, two wounded after overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke
Officials confirmed two people died in one of the crashes.
Two people killed, one person in hospital following two crashes on I-81
Kyle Travis Snow
Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in car
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards for the state's public schools.
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards

Latest News

Credit: Concord Volunteer Fire Dept
Car found in creek
Brush fire in Amherst County led to closure of part of Parkway
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed because of fire
Officials confirmed two people died in one of the crashes.
Two people killed, one person in hospital following two crashes on I-81
Carroll County Incident
Carroll County Incident