Car lifted out of creek in Concord

CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a car in a creek Friday morning at 7:40 a.m. The car was found in the area of Moore’s Country Store on Route 460.

According to firefighters, the car was located in a creek 50 feet below an embankment under a bridge. It is reported that the accident happened over an hour prior and the driver was able to exit the vehicle and seek medical attention.

After locating the vehicle, firefighters contained the car fluids from creek using boons. The car was then removed from the creek by a wrecker company.

Both westbound lanes of Route 460 were reopened after the scene was cleared. There are no other reported injuries, according to responders.

