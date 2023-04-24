Danville celebrates annual Tree Week

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual tree week this week.

The annual celebration is full of events to educate people about the importance of trees and encourage planting native trees.

Monday night, they are having a Tree ID Hike at Anglers Park from 6-7.

On Friday night, there is a tree celebration event at Grove Park where there will be a reunion for those who planted trees last year and arts and crafts for kids.

“I think with everything that’s been going on, especially in Danville, we’ve been getting a lot more commercialization happening here in the city,” said Corey Riedel, Horticultural Extension Agent with Virginia Cooperative Extension. “So, it’s important to remember that we need to also provide park space and space where people can enjoy themselves outdoors in the city as well.”

A full list of Tree Week events and programming can be found here.

