Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Danville celebrates annual Tree Week

Grove Park, Danville
Grove Park, Danville(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual tree week this week.

The annual celebration is full of events to educate people about the importance of trees and encourage planting native trees.

Monday night, they are having a Tree ID Hike at Anglers Park from 6-7.

On Friday night, there is a tree celebration event at Grove Park where there will be a reunion for those who planted trees last year and arts and crafts for kids.

“I think with everything that’s been going on, especially in Danville, we’ve been getting a lot more commercialization happening here in the city,” said Corey Riedel, Horticultural Extension Agent with Virginia Cooperative Extension. “So, it’s important to remember that we need to also provide park space and space where people can enjoy themselves outdoors in the city as well.”

A full list of Tree Week events and programming can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in hospital after overnight shooting along Campbell Ave SE
One person dead, two wounded after overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
15 from Virginia & NC arrested in wide-ranging drug investigation
Kyle Travis Snow
Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in car
Man found dead, another wounded after shooting in Campbell Co.
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed because of fire

Latest News

Scrabble Tournament Fundraiser
Scrabble Tournament Fundraiser
Golf Course Vandalism
Golf Course Vandalism
Healthy food. Fish salmon, avocado, broccoli, fresh vegetables, nuts and fruits.
Spring Clean Your Diet
Roanoke County Public Library
Roanoke County Public Library group previews book sale, mystery dinner