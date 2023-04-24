Birthdays
Dine al fresco at Restaurants in the Roanoke Valley

A look at some area restaurants that have great outdoor eating opportunities
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the weather getting warmer, it’s time to embrace dining al fresco, which means eating outside.

Layla Khoury-Hanold, a freelance food journalist and author, sat down with the Here @ Home team to talk about some popular destinations around the Roanoke Valley that offer great atmosphere and good food for the whole family.

Listen to our conversation and hear her recommendations for the following restaurants, and what to order at each!

For more information on Layla, you can visit her website: www.wordswithlayla.com or follow her on Instagram @words_with_layla and @words_withlayla (Twitter)

Sign up for her newsletter: https://wordswithlayla.substack.com/ (for more food & drink recommendations, mini essays on a chosen word & updates)

