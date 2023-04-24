Doctor offers advice to get better sleep

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Sleep Foundation, more than a third of American adults sleep fewer than seven hours a night, and nearly 5 out of 10 workers say they’re regularly tired during the day.

Dr. Abhishek Reddy with Carilion Clinic joined the Here @ Home team to talk about the keys to healthy sleep.

He also talked about sleep aids like melatonin.

The Centers for Disease Control has these tips to develop good sleep habits:

Go to bed at the same time each night, and get up at the same time each morning



Keep bedroom quiet, dark, relaxing, and at a comfortable temperature



Avoid large meals, caffeine, and alcohol before bed



Get some exercise



Remove electronics from the bedroom

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.