Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Doctor offers advice to get better sleep

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Sleep Foundation, more than a third of American adults sleep fewer than seven hours a night, and nearly 5 out of 10 workers say they’re regularly tired during the day.

Dr. Abhishek Reddy with Carilion Clinic joined the Here @ Home team to talk about the keys to healthy sleep.

He also talked about sleep aids like melatonin.

The Centers for Disease Control has these tips to develop good sleep habits:

    • Go to bed at the same time each night, and get up at the same time each morning
    • Keep bedroom quiet, dark, relaxing, and at a comfortable temperature
    • Avoid large meals, caffeine, and alcohol before bed
    • Get some exercise
    • Remove electronics from the bedroom

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in hospital after overnight shooting along Campbell Ave SE
One person dead, two wounded after overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
15 from Virginia & NC arrested in wide-ranging drug investigation
Kyle Travis Snow
Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in car
Man found dead, another wounded after shooting in Campbell Co.
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed because of fire

Latest News

Here @ Home: Spring Cleaning Diet
Here @ Home: Spring Cleaning Diet
Here @ Home: Getting Better Sleep
Here @ Home: Getting Better Sleep
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network
Virginia Superintendent of the Year Verletta White (second from right)
Roanoke City Superintendent named Virginia Superintendent of the Year