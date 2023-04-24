Birthdays
Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival is underway

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WDBJ) - Dollywood’s 4th annual Flower & Food Festival is in full bloom, with more than a million flowers spread across the theme park, plus mosaic sculptures including a depiction of Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors and the beekeeper with his hive.

Ellen Liston from Dollywood dropped by 7@four to talk about the flowers and the park’s food availabilities, plus the Big Bear Mountain roller coaster, which opens in mid-May. It’s the longest roller coaster in Dollywood’s history, and will take visitors on a trek over 4.000 feet of track to find the elusive big bear.

Click Dollywood.com for more information.

