LVNRV hosting scrabble tournament

Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley
Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley is getting ready for its 15th annual scrabble tournament fundraiser.

Oranizers says there is more room for teams to join the competition.

It is scheduled for April 27 at Sinkland Farms.

All of the proceeds go to helping the Literacy Volunteers educate adults in the community.

“It’s not only one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, but it also allows us to raise awareness for literacy and the programs that we do we offer basic adult education for adults here in the New River Valley,” LVNRV Executive Director Ginny Ayers said.

The tournament starts at 5:30 p.m.

For more information or to register click here.

