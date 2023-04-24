Lynchburg man charged after gun and drug seizure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been charged after an investigation led to the seizure of guns and drugs from a home.

Demontae Mays, 23, faces charges of Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute, Possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, and Possession of a firearm, while in possession of a felony narcotic. Additional charges are pending.

Lynchburg Police say they served a search warrant April 20, 2023 as part of an eight-month investigation into a home in the 5000 block of Hines Circle. Guns and drugs were seized from the home and Mays was taken into custody.

Police report they seized more than ½ pound of Fentanyl, “a few” pounds of marijuana, three firearms and more than $13,000 in cash.

Hines Circle drug and gun seizure, Lynchburg (Lynchburg Police)

