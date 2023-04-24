Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Lynchburg man charged after gun and drug seizure

Demontae Mays mugshot
Demontae Mays mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been charged after an investigation led to the seizure of guns and drugs from a home.

Demontae Mays, 23, faces charges of Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute, Possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, and Possession of a firearm, while in possession of a felony narcotic. Additional charges are pending.

Lynchburg Police say they served a search warrant April 20, 2023 as part of an eight-month investigation into a home in the 5000 block of Hines Circle. Guns and drugs were seized from the home and Mays was taken into custody. 

Police report they seized more than ½ pound of Fentanyl, “a few” pounds of marijuana, three firearms and more than $13,000 in cash.

Hines Circle drug and gun seizure, Lynchburg
Hines Circle drug and gun seizure, Lynchburg(Lynchburg Police)

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in hospital after overnight shooting along Campbell Ave SE
One person dead, two wounded after overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
15 from Virginia & NC arrested in wide-ranging drug investigation
Kyle Travis Snow
Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in car
Man found dead, another wounded after shooting in Campbell Co.
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed because of fire

Latest News

Healthy food. Fish salmon, avocado, broccoli, fresh vegetables, nuts and fruits.
Spring Clean Your Diet
Roanoke County Public Library
Roanoke County Public Library group previews book sale, mystery dinner
7@four: Spring Book Sale
7@four: Spring Book Sale
App offers home repair video chats for homeowners
Roland Jeter Jr. Mugshot
Man gets 40 years prison for killing father