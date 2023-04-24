Man arrested for downtown Roanoke killing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have made an arrest in the case of a triple shooting early Sunday.

Brandon J. Woods, 26 of Roanoke, is charged so far with Second-Degree Murder.

Woods was identified as the suspect during the investigation and a warrant for the charge was obtained early Sunday. Woods was taken into custody early Monday afternoon, according to Roanoke Police.

Police on patrol downtown early Sunday heard gunshots coming from the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE, according to police. Officers found two victims, a man lying outside a business and a woman inside the same business, with gunshot wounds. The woman’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to police. The man’s injuries appeared to be critical. Both were taken to a hospital, where the man died.

Another man, whom police say was injured in the same incident, arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle. His injuries didn’t appear life-threatening, according to police.

The victims’ names have not been released.

