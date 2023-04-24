Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Man arrested for downtown Roanoke killing

Brandon Woods mugshot
Brandon Woods mugshot(Roanoke PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have made an arrest in the case of a triple shooting early Sunday.

Brandon J. Woods, 26 of Roanoke, is charged so far with Second-Degree Murder.

Woods was identified as the suspect during the investigation and a warrant for the charge was obtained early Sunday. Woods was taken into custody early Monday afternoon, according to Roanoke Police.

Police on patrol downtown early Sunday heard gunshots coming from the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE, according to police. Officers found two victims, a man lying outside a business and a woman inside the same business, with gunshot wounds. The woman’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to police. The man’s injuries appeared to be critical. Both were taken to a hospital, where the man died.

Another man, whom police say was injured in the same incident, arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle. His injuries didn’t appear life-threatening, according to police.

The victims’ names have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in hospital after overnight shooting along Campbell Ave SE
One person dead, two wounded after overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
15 from Virginia & NC arrested in wide-ranging drug investigation
Kyle Travis Snow
Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in car
Man found dead, another wounded after shooting in Campbell Co.
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed because of fire

Latest News

App offers home repair video chats for homeowners
Roland Jeter Jr. Mugshot
Man gets 40 years prison for killing father
Here @ Home: Tele Home Repair
Here @ Home: Tele Home Repair
A recall expansion covers all lots of recently distributed GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz.
Company expands recall for all 4-ounce cans of Geisha Shrimp
Demontae Mays mugshot
Lynchburg man charged after gun and drug seizure