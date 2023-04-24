Man gets 40 years prison for killing father

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was sentenced to prison Monday for the killing of his father, according to the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Roland Augustine Jeter, Jr., 31, was sentenced April 24, 2023 in Alleghany County Circuit Court to life in prison, suspended after serving 40 years for first-degree murder. Jeter had pleaded guilty to killing Roland Augustine Jeter, Sr.

The shooting took place March 18, 2022 at the victim’s home on Chestnut Street in Covington. Jeter, Jr. had called 911, saying after unsuccessfully trying to reach his father by phone, he had driven to the victim’s house to check on him and found his father dead. Police found the victim in the home with two gunshot wounds to the back of his head.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner says Jeter confessed he shot his father the night before, drove off in the victim’s car and threw the gun somewhere on Valley Ridge Road. A VDOT worker found the gun by the roadside several weeks later, and a forensic examination confirmed the .25 caliber handgun was used to kill the victim.

An autopsy report determined the victim died from the two gunshot wounds to the back of his head, according to Gardner.

Jeter was also sentenced to jail time for driving under the influence, second offense, January 1, 2022. That’s when police caught him driving at more than 80 miles per hour in the wrong direction on Interstate 64 while under the influence of methamphetamine, according to Gardner.

