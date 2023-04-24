MCSO investigating golf course vandalism

RINER, Va. (WDBJ) - Most divot marks on a golf course get taken care of immediately, but there’s no quick fix for tire marks across a green.

“We take a lot of pride and a lot of effort to make as good as we can,” Director of Golf Operations at Auburn Hills Golf Club Jeff Gandee said.

When the course’s grounds crew came into work on April 22, they stumbled up some tread marks over the practice green and the green on the 9th hole.

“I’ve been to a lot of different golf courses but this is unbelievable that it actually really happened here at Auburn Hills,” Gandee said.

The solution was take sod from the green on hole number 17 and patch it on hole number 9.

It isn’t perfect, but it keeps the green open to play.

“It’s just a matter of time for it to heal,” Gandee said. “It’s going to probably take at least a month work to heal.”

As the grass slowly grows back, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

“Over $5,000, that was the early preliminary numbers that we had heard, and something like that would be would definitely be a vandalism could potentially, based on the property damage and the amount, could result in a felony,” MCSO Lt. Mark Hollandsworth said.

He says this is a first for him.

“We’ve had our fair share of golf cart larcenies and trespassing and stuff at night at multiple golf courses in the county, but nothing to this extent and we hope we don’t ever see it again,” Hollandsworth said.

“Grass is going to grow back,” Gandee said. “It’s going to grow back as but I think the word needs to get out. It’s you just can’t go vandalizing someone else’s property.”

