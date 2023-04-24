Missing Carroll County Juvenile

Birthdays
Andrew Beasley
Andrew Beasley(Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile last seen on Monday at Carroll County High School.

Andrew Beasley is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has sandy blonde hair, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Beasley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Musser at 276-728-4146.

Superintendent Of The Year
Pittsylvania County Camper Approval
