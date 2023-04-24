Officers investigating shots fired in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department received reports of shots fired Sunday afternoon. The incident took place at the basketball courts near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Northmont Boulevard.

Police say while responding to an altercation at the basketball courts at 6:20 p.m., shots were heard upon arrival. “Those present at the basketball courts scattered from the scene, and it doesn’t appear at this time that anyone was injured.”

This incident did not impact Johnson Elementary School, and remains under investigation. More information can be found on the Danville Police Department Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again or calling 911.

