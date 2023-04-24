Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Officers investigating shots fired in Danville

(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department received reports of shots fired Sunday afternoon. The incident took place at the basketball courts near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Northmont Boulevard.

Police say while responding to an altercation at the basketball courts at 6:20 p.m., shots were heard upon arrival. “Those present at the basketball courts scattered from the scene, and it doesn’t appear at this time that anyone was injured.”

This incident did not impact Johnson Elementary School, and remains under investigation. More information can be found on the Danville Police Department Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again or calling 911.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
15 from Virginia & NC arrested in wide-ranging drug investigation
Two people in hospital after overnight shooting along Campbell Ave SE
One person dead, two wounded after overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke
Officials confirmed two people died in one of the crashes.
Two people killed, one person in hospital following two crashes on I-81
Kyle Travis Snow
Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in car
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards for the state's public schools.
Virginia Board of Education approves new history standards

Latest News

Credit: Concord Volunteer Fire Dept
Car lifted out of creek in Concord
Credit: Concord Volunteer Fire Dept
Car found in creek
Community Reacts To Downtown Roanoke Shooting
Community Reacts To Downtown Roanoke Shooting
Lynchburg Peacemakers Inc.
Lynchburg Peacemakers Inc.